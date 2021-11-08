Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo not happy with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following Manchester City defeat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure at Manchester United is becoming increasingly under threat as performances and results seem to be getting worse.

A lifeless 2-0 defeat in the derby to rivals Manchester City doesn’t paint the full picture of a game that was completely one-sided.

City broke the record for the most passes in a single game, completing 753 across the 90 minutes while dominating possession with 67%.

The away side had 16 attempts on goal with five on target while United managed just five total attempts with one on target, City racked up 2.35 xG to United’s 0.84.

Following the 5-0 hammering to Liverpool the gap between the elite and United was made clear to see, the City result just confirms what fans already knew.

And now it appears some of United’s senior players have run out of confidence in the current coaching and management team.

According to the Daily Mail, Bruno Fernandes is among these players who doesn’t feel he’s receiving enough direction from Solskjaer.

Cristiano Ronaldo is also said to be shocked at the drop in standards in the club since he left 12 years ago.

Elsewhere players feel sympathy for Donny van de Beek’s situation and there is a general feeling that Solskjaer has his favourites.

The Norwegian has always maintained a strong bond with his players and has often been praised for his man-management.

But now with the pressure stacked firmly on his shoulders, the players don’t seem to have his back quite as much as it looked like they would.

The club have been very quiet since the City defeat, but whether he stays or goes it is becoming clearer by the day that he has taken the club as far as he can.