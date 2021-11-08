Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responsible for staggering stat after successive home defeats

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been in charge for 21 percent of Manchester United’s defeats in their entire Premier League history.

In a staggering stat that has recently been revealed, many people are questioning the ability of Solskjaer and the coaching team behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

In the previous two home matches at Old Trafford, United has conceded a total of seven goals, failing to score in both matches.

Many people are calling for the manager to be sacked after a terrible start to the season which includes a defeat to Young Boys in the Champions League as well as a poor performance vs. Atalanta which resulted in a 2-2 draw.

The Sun recently posted an article that displayed the total loss percentage of managers after Sir Alex Ferguson, the stat does include Ferguson’s total losses but he did manage the club over 400 times in the league with none of his successors joining him in the triple digits yet.

The Norwegian has been in charge of the club for 55 league matches and has lost 13 matches which include the four defeats this season.

To put that into context, the manager’s predecessor, Jose Mourinho lost a total of four league matches out of 46 which brings his total loss percentage at six percent which is rather concerning for Solskjaer.

Louis van Gaal only lost five out of his 38 matches in charge with a total loss percentage of eight percent which is very similar to Mourinho’s.

The other managers who concluded the list include David Moyes who had a total loss percentage of 9.5% and Ryan Giggs who only had a caretaker role at the club.

The current West Ham manager had a horrible time during his one and only season at the club back in the 2013-14 season.

Many fans will be comparing this situation to where Solskjaer is at now despite having a successful couple of years.

Some will claim this is worse if they’re looking at the stats and will be questioning why he is still in charge.

As well as the four defeats in the league this season, the matches have been below par with two resulting in a draw. The boss will be hoping for a turnaround in form after the international break, ready for the festive fixtures.