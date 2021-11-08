Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Why Ralf Rangnick hasn’t been brought in yet

Manchester United fans have been given an insight into what the club are thinking about regarding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his potential replacement Ralf Rangnick.

Supporters have been waiting for the inevitable news that the former striker is no longer the manager but nothing has come as of yet.

According to The Independent, there is currently no indication Solskjaer will be sacked despite sources claiming United’s executives are aware of the need for change.

It’s understood some figures have brought up Rangnick as a potential candidate for the interim manager role, and it helps he already has an established relationship with the hierarchy at the club.

The former RB Leipzig boss is said to be keen on the role but one potential hiccup is that he would want a football position after completing the task.

The outlet claims United did not have a plan B in place in case Solskjaer failed as they anticipated he would b the long-term plan who’s worthy of patience and trust.

It’s understood the club are hopeful of steadying the ship, whether that’s the legendary Norwegian or someone else, until the summer when they can make the big decision.

There’s also this to add to the equation:

🗣️ — @cfbayern: "#mufc would be a big dream for Ralf Rangnick. I heard he had talks with the board long back but the board changed his mind as he wasn't an easy person for them to work with. I'm not sure if United will come back for him." #mujournal [@FabrizioRomano twitch] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) November 8, 2021

That’s now two managers the club have reportedly lost interest in or are at least wary of because they’re said to be not easy to work with.

Antonio Conte, who’s now with Tottenham Hotspur thanks to United’s hesitancy, was the other world-class coach the club had doubts about.

A lot can be said about his time with Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Juventus but the fact is he won titles everywhere he’s gone and that’s a luxury the Red Devils couldn’t afford to miss out on but did.