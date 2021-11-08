Paul Scholes slams Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s performance in Manchester United’s derby defeat

Paul Scholes lambasted Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s performance after Manchester United’s 2-0 derby defeat to Manchester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side was completely outclassed by Man City, who dominated in all areas of the pitch.

Two of City’s standout performers – Phil Foden and Joao Cancelo had joy operating on the left flank.

Wan-Bissaka was unable to deal with the pair, and at times was confused whether to step in for a challenge or resist and stay in position.

Speaking to Premier League productions, Scholes stated: “I said before the 3-5-2 doesn’t suit the players in the team.

“Wan-Bissaka is useless on the ball – brilliant defender but useless on the ball at right wing-back.

“Three centre-halves today, none of them that good on the ball. Ole has got to find a way… There’s a squad of players there that could be okay.”

Solskjaer’s go-to formation for the past two years has been a 4-2-3-1. The sudden change in tactics has left many players unsure regarding their role in the team.

After the 5-0 loss to Liverpool, the Norwegian changed the formation to avoid leaking so many goals. However, the match against Man City clearly showed that the team was not used to playing in this system.

Bruno Fernandes struggled in his deeper role, and Cristiano Ronaldo could hardly get a sniff of the ball.

“The conviction has to come from the coach of the way you’re going to play football,” said Scholes.

“Ole has been here three years now, and we’ve come here today not really knowing what he’s going to do.

“That makes the recruitment almost impossible because you’re not buying players for a system. Three years down the line, you can see the evidence on the pitch – today, and two weeks ago, we are a long way off.”

If Solskjaer does hope to turn things around miraculously, he must first implement a definite style of play and stick to it.

With an abundance of attacking talent at his display, the Norwegian has the luxury to rotate the squad without compromising on quality.

Despite the poor start, Solskjaer has a squad of top-class players capable of changing United’s fortunes.