Phil Jones attracting interest from 13 clubs as January exit looms

Manchester United outcast, Phil Jones, is reportedly attracting a lot of attention, with a move away from the club looking more likely by the day.

Jones hasn’t played any first-team football since January 2020 when he played 90 minutes of an FA Cup tie against Tranmere Rovers.

Since then, the 29-year-old has been sidelined with a succession of injuries, most notably a knee injury.

This has caused him to go ‘through hell and back’ as the pain of not playing coupled with the online abuse has been tough on his mental health.

But now having seemingly put these issues behind him, the England international has featured for United in a number of behind closed doors games and even been named in the matchday squad in the EFL Cup.

And now Jones has reportedly attracted interest from 13 clubs with a January loan move on the cards to restore him to full fitness.

Newcastle, Watford, and Wayne Rooney’s Derby County are amongst the favourites to secure his signature in the winter window.

United gaffer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has not yet made a decision on the defender’s future and doesn’t want to leave himself short of defensive options.

At different points of the season, all of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, and Eric Bailly have spent time on the sideline.

The lack of fitness coupled with some of these players not being able to return to their top form has seen United look atrocious defensively this term.

While it seems unlikely Jones is the answer to these defensive woes and the man himself desperately needs to play games, Solskjaer may have to err on the side of caution and keep him around.

No United fans would begrudge Jones a move, a player that gave his all for the club whenever he wore the shirt. He deserves a bit of luck and a fresh start elsewhere.