Ralph Rangnick: Former RB Leipzig sporting director interested in the Manchester United job

Ralph Rangnick has reportedly expressed an interest in taking over at Manchester United.

The Red Devils find themselves at an all-time low, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperately fighting to save his job.

United have won three of their last 10 games, including humiliating defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City at Old Trafford.

After a blockbuster summer, the expectations were high, and the team has failed to deliver so far.

Heading into the international break, Man Utd find themselves in sixth place, nine points behind league leaders Chelsea.

According to Manchester Evening News, Solskjaer is on borrowed time, and there is a strong belief that his sacking is inevitable.

With Tottenham Hotspur appointing Antonio Conte as manager, there is no obvious candidate to replace the Norwegian.

A good option would be to opt for an interim manager until the end of the season before bringing in a permanent manager.

Former RB Leipzig sporting director Ralph Rangnick would be the ideal fix to United’s short-term and long-term problems.

Rangnick is one of the most respected minds in world football and has influenced the playing style of managers like Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, and Julian Nagelsmann.

The 63-year-old was a pivotal part of the Red Bull project, which turned out to be one of the most successful in modern football.

World-class talents like Joshua Kimmich, Sadio Mane, Timo Werner were brought in by the German, who has an excellent track record in recruiting players and managers.

As per Christian Falk, Rangnick has shown an interest in the United job.

In an interview with the Times in 2019, he stated: “Since Sir Alex left, they (Man Utd) were underperforming. They haven’t won the title since he left. At any club, if you cannot get the right players, then you should at least not sign the wrong ones.

“You are in trouble if you do that in one or two or three consecutive transfer windows.

“Club building is about building the right squad by transferring the right players away and having more than 50 per cent success rate of bringing in the right players. Then you must have the best possible coaches to develop these players.”

As a stop-gap till the summer, the German would be an excellent choice as manager for United.

Rangnick would instil in this side a definite philosophy and a clear identity.

In the long-term, he would improve the club’s transfer strategy and help recruit a new manager.

The international break gives the United board enough time to ponder the ideal candidate to take this club forward.