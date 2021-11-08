Home » Rio Ferdinand: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would leave with his head held high

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand has suggested Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might be better off leaving the club on his own standards.

The legendary Norwegian is under tremendous pressure at the minute due to the club’s poor form, with the latest loss to Manchester City not helping.

What Ferdinand is saying is essentially what many fans have felt too- that Solskjaer staying any longer may diminish the job he’s done so far.

It’s easy for managers to outstay their welcome or remain beyond the peaks of their career such as Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger.

Sir Alex Ferguson brilliantly went out on a high back in 2013, winning the club’s last Premier League title before calling it a day.

Solskjaer has done a fantastic job in reinvigorating Manchester United and helping bring back their identity after it had been lost with David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and Jose Mourinho.

The former striker also assembled the best squad since Sir Alex’s retirement and the attacking options the club has is amongst the best in Europe.

Solskjaer doesn’t seem to have any plans to walk out on his own as he reiterated his belief in himself as well as his coaching staff.

The former Molde man appears determined to right the wrongs United are going through and it looks like for now he’s being the chance to do so, whether fans like it or not.

