New photos have emerged of Marcus Rashford receiving his MBE from Prince William at Windsor Castle.

Rashford was awarded the honour by the Prince after a special investiture at the castle today.

Marcus Rashford receives his MBE from Prince William at Windsor Castle 🎖❤️ pic.twitter.com/enSonVTJRz — utdreport (@utdreport) November 9, 2021

The United forward was awarded the honour for his tireless campaigning for free school meals for underprivileged children, which forced the government to climb down on policy change.

This year the Academy graduate also became the youngest person to top the Sunday Times Giving List, having raised over £20 million for his charity.

‘In October, the footballer was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE),’ explains The Independent. ‘In response, Mr Rashford said he was “incredibly honoured and humbled”.’

‘“As a young black man from Wythenshawe, never did I think I would be accepting an MBE, never mind an MBE at the age of 22. This is a very special moment for myself and my family, but particularly my mum who is the real deserving recipient of the honour.”’

‘His mother, Melanie Rashford, was present in Windsor Castle when he was awarded his MBE by the Duke of Cambridge.’

Sky Sports have also shown an interview with him following his meeting with the Prince, available via this link.

In the interview, the 24-year-old vows to keep on fighting for underprivileged children.

Rashford’s achievements on the pitch this season have to some extent been eclipsed by his accomplishments off it.

Having missed the start of the season recovering from shoulder surgery, the winger has struggled to make an impact since his return despite scoring a respectable three goals in six games.

