Anthony Martial: Juventus interested in signing Manchester United striker



Juventus are reportedly interested in bringing in Manchester United striker Anthony Martial.

The Serie A giants are looking at possible replacements if their pursuit for Dusan Vlahovic falls through, claims Italian outlet Calciomercato.

There is a chance that Paris Saint-Germain or Tottenham hijack their deal for Vlahovic, in which case the Turin club wants a viable backup.

Martial would be a good signing for Juventus, who are currently struggling in ninth place in Serie A.

Scoring only 16 goals so far, Juve seem to be lacking on the attacking front. Martial is a versatile player and can operate in multiple positions across the front three.

The Frenchman has not had the best 12 months at Man Utd. Last season he struggled with injuries and was not his usual best in front of goal.

He managed to score just four goals in his 22 appearances for the club last year.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, and Mason Greenwood’s emergence has now pushed him further down the pecking order.

At 25, Martial needs to play regular first-team football if he wishes to earn a call-up to his national side.

At United, the chances of him featuring regularly seem bleak. If the club doesn’t see him as part of its future plans, then it would be best to cash in and invest the money elsewhere.

However, if a new manager comes in, it could well mean an opportunity for Martial to fight his way back into the first team.

In either case, the Frenchman will be eager to get back onto the pitch and revive his career.