Ed Woodward to take on consultancy role after stepping down as Manchester United executive vice-chairman

Ed Woodward is in talks to take on a consultancy role at Manchester United after he steps down from his position as executive vice chairman at the end of the year.

Woodward announced earlier this year that he would be stepping aside after 16 years of employment with the Old Trafford giants.

Appointed executive vice-chairman in 2012, he effectively replaced David Gill as chief executive upon his retirement in 2013 and has held the post ever since.

The 49-year-old has come in for major criticism since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, being blamed for many of United’s struggles in the past eight years.

And having helped the controversial Glazer family’s leveraged buyout of United in 2005, any further connection between him and the club would be controversial.

But according to the Daily Mail the two parties are in talks to give the accountant some form of advisory role, ensuring he keeps some form of influence within the club.

This is thought to be commonplace with businesses of this size, with it meaning the club can use his knowledge if so required.

Woodward’s resignation came after his role in the failed European Super League was revealed.

United were one of the ringleaders and Woodward became the face of their role in the doomed plot, despite the Glazers being just as much to blame.

This comes at a time when United fans are already planning a protest against the Glazers and the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

🚨⚽ | NEW: Manchester United fan's are planning a protest outside Old Trafford on the 13th of November. They will protest Glazer's out along with Ole out. pic.twitter.com/eHFjWVfpVu — Football For All (@FootballlForAll) November 8, 2021

The last protests saw fans break into the stadium and force a game with Liverpool to be postponed as security was easily breached.

The news regarding Woodward will only add more fuel to the fire and while not all fans are happy with the idea of an Ole Out protest, all United fans want the rotten Glazers removed as soon as possible.