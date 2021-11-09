Edinson Cavani: Manchester United star admits dealing with difficult injury

Manchester United star Edinson Cavani has opened up on his latest injury after recently being forced out of action.

The experienced Uruguayan has been a fan-favourite since arriving but he’s unfortunately also been troubled by multiple injuries.

According to the club’s official website, Cavani said to El Observador: “The issue was like this. Before starting the season, I had discomfort in the tendon.

“It made me spend a couple of weeks out until I began to gain some minutes [on the pitch] in my team. I had to go back to the national team, always with a bit of pain, but with the hope that it would disappear.

“It was improving but, after Tottenham, it started coming back.

“They are difficult injuries. And I decided to have the treatment so that it does not continue to get worse, and to recover as soon as possible to be fit for my team and the national team.”

Fans will be hoping Cavani’s decision will be vindicated and he’s able to enjoy the rest of the season injury-free in order to help the team achieve their goals.

Despite the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, the former PSG man has shown he’s still got plenty to offer.

In fact, many fans have called for Cavani to be included in the starting XI as he’s impressed whenever he has played.

His work rate, tenacity, and natural goalscoring instincts has made him a valuable asset to the team even with what little minutes he’s featured in.

Many supporters have often wished he joined the club when he was younger and perhaps freer from injury.

There’s no doubting had he done so he would have become a cult legend as he naturally embodies many of the things fans strongly feel about.

Cavani’s expected to leave at the end of his contract next year so every injury he picks up now brings him that much closer to the end of his time at United.