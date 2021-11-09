John Terry names Wayne Rooney as the toughest Manchester United player he faced

Chelsea legend John Terry has named the toughest Manchester United player he faced during his illustrious career in the topflight.

Terry played for Chelsea from 1998 to 2017, captaining the side from 2004 until he left the Blues for Aston Villa in the summer of 2017.

During this time Chelsea and United often bumped heads with the two being at the very top of the Premier League for much of the 2000’s and 2010’s.

Terry played United on 34 occasions and managed a very respectable 13 wins, 11 draws and 10 losses.

The former England international obviously played against some of the cream of English football in those crunch games.

With United boasting talents such as Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robin Van Persie it was no surprise United dominated the Premier League for so long.

But when asked on a recent Twitter Q&A ‘Who was the most difficult Manchester United player you ever faced?’ There was only one answer.

Terry simply replied with one word, ‘Rooney’.

Rooney — John Terry (@John2606Terry) November 8, 2021

The two were teammates with England for nine years and clearly have a huge amount of admiration for each other.

In 2018 Wayne Rooney named Terry as the toughest opponent he’d faced during his own career upon the defender’s retirement.

The current Derby County boss shared a picture of the two of them with the caption:

‘My toughest opponent. Congratulations to John Terry on a great career.’

Perhaps the two men that defined their great sides of the past, it is nice to see Rooney given the praise and respect he deserves.