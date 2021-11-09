Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: All the latest news as Manchester United boss remains in charge

A lot has been said about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his future over the past few days and The Peoples Person have compiled all the news from the most reputable sources in one place so fans can get the full picture of just what is happening behind the scenes.

According to The Athletic, there’s no indication from the club that Solskjaer will lose his job and he’s expected to be in charge for the game vs Watford after the international break.

It’s understood those in power still want him to succeed and will only fire him if he’s unable to turn things around, meaning when the pressure on the decision-makers becomes unbearable.

The outlet claims co-chairman Joel Glazer is ultimately the one who takes the decision to sack managers and the lack of viable alternatives has helped Solskjaer stay.

It’s said compensation owed to the legendary Norwegian won’t be a sticking point in any decision-making and there’s a feeling the club wants to get to the summer with the current setup before reevaluating. There’s reluctancy to fire unless qualification for the Champions League is at threat.

According to ESPN, Solskjaer himself also expects to remain in charge when the Watford clash comes around as he’s spoken to executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and hasn’t been told he will be dismissed.

It’s understood he’s been told to begin preparations and ESPN confirm Athletic’s claim that the club will try to survive until the summer unless Champions League qualification is threatened.

Results in Europe this season are said to have helped Solskjaer keep his job and contract talks with Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna are still active despite the current chaos.

ESPN insist Brendan Rodgers is on the list of candidates to replace the former striker if a change is made, though it will be difficult to prize him away from Leicester City mid-season.

Ralf Rangnick is also a short-term option given how he’s impressed Woodward in informal meetings of the past, though his senior role at Lokomotiv Moscow complicates things.

According to Sky Sports, there are currently no plans to replace Solskjaer despite some of the players’ doubts over his ability to turn things around.

The squad is said to still be behind their manager but some don’t believe in the tactics used of late.

Woodward resigning at the end of the year is believed to have no effect on Solskjaer as the decision for sacking lies with the board.

The Guardian confirm the former Molde man expects to remain in charge as Joel Glazer hasn’t given any indication there would be any changes.

However, what they do say that’s different from the other outlets is that Glazer’s mind could still be changed in the coming days.

The BBC also insist nothing from Old Trafford suggests a change will be made and confirmed the Carrick and McKenna contract talks.

United’s hierarchy don’t want a short-term, quick-fix manager and it’s why they believed in Solskjaer to execute a long-term plan.

Although the squad seemed capable of a title challenge, the key target is still said to be a top-four finish in order to qualify for the Champions League.