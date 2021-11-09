Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United boss takes time off after poor run of form

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly caught his players and staff off-guard with a decision he made recently.

The former Molde man is under incredible pressure at the moment as club football takes a backseat, with international football taking a step forward.

According to the Daily Mail, both the players and the club’s staff were surprised to be given the week off during this international break.

It’s said Solskjaer opted to rest the players who missed out on their respective country’s duties when normally they’d carry on training sessions as usual.

Although many have reacted negatively to the news, the legendary Norwegian may have made the right call.

After this international break, there isn’t another one for four months and the winter period is incredibly busy with the fixture list massively compact.

This means little rest and constant matches being played so being given the chance to refresh and reset might be a good idea, especially given the recent form.

The training sessions done during the international break tend to be low quality and coaches don’t get to work on new plans or tactics necessarily because around half, if not more, of the squad would be missing.

The staff were also said to have been working overtime a lot recently, to the detriment of their own health and social lives, in a bid to turn things around at United.

They may have been unsuccessful so far but they would equally need a break, with Solskjaer himself leaving for Norway with his family.

Perhaps taking a step back might help him and his staff come up with fresh ideas and solutions to the recent problems.

If Solskjaer stays, fans would ideally at least want a tactical coach of sorts to come in and sort out a team bereft of ideas, style, and structure.