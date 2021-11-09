Paul Pogba out of action for eight to ten weeks

Paul Pogba could be out of action for eight to ten weeks after suffering a thigh injury, according to reports.

As reported here earlier this morning, the Frenchman injured his right leg when shooting during training for France ahead of the forthcoming international fixtures.

And RMC Sport claims that ‘Injured in training with the France squad on Monday, Paul Pogba could be out for between eight and ten weeks and will not play again until 2022 unless they return for the holiday season.

‘Paul Pogba (28) arrived at Clairefontaine on Monday taking the French team’s meetup as a breath of fresh air in a difficult club environment.

‘But the Frenchman will not be able to derive a positive experience from it after his thigh injury in the first session after a shot.’

An eight to ten week absence will represent a big chunk of the season and will significanty impact club manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans.

‘[..] Pogba will return to Manchester for further examinations on his thigh,’ the outlet continues. ‘At best, the midfielder could return for the pivotal Premier League holiday season. Otherwise, it will be necessary to wait until 2022 to see “La Pioche” again on the pitch.’

The latter scenario would also mean that he will be well into the period where he can talk to other clubs about a potential free transfer after his United contract ends next June. This might affect his concentration levels and integration with the team both on and off the pitch.

At this stage, with United struggling, it seems highly unlikely that Pogba will commit his future to the Red Devils, although a managerial change might make a difference to the ambitious World Cup winner.

Pogba’s absence from the squad might finally persuade current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to give Donny van de Beek a run in the side.

The Dutchman has been given few opportunities to show his class at Old Trafford since his arrival from Ajax in the summer of 2020.

Rumours had been gathering that he would be looking to leave the club when the January window opens but getting an opportunity such as this could change his mind, especially when many believe that both Solskjaer’s and Pogba’s days are numbered.