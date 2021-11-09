Video: Paul Pogba sustains freak training ground injury in France

Paul Pogba could be out of action for longer than his three-match suspension as he has sustained an injury in training.

The 28-year-old has pulled out of the France squad for the forthcoming internationals against Kazakhstan and Finland.

He would also then miss United’s next Premier League game against Watford anyway as he serves out the last of his three match suspension for a red card offence against Liverpool in the 5-0 drubbing at Old Trafford last month.

According to The Athletic, Pogba has a right thigh injury and limped out of his national team’s training ‘in visible pain’ yesterday.

‘The injury was sustained after he took a shot with his right foot during practice,’ the outlet says.

‘He then exited the pitch with team doctor Franck Le Gall.

‘Pogba will leave the France team on Tuesday while coach Didier Deschamps has called upon AS Roma midfielder Jordan Veretout to replace him.’

The extent of the injury is unknown at this stage.

In a video released by RMC Sport in France, Pogba’s yelp of pain can be clearly heard after he struck the ball.

🇫🇷 Paul Pogba s'est blessé à la cuisse droite, après une frappe à l'entraînement. pic.twitter.com/jL260lhEt4 — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) November 8, 2021

With crunch matches coming up against Villareal in the Champions League and Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League, beleaguered United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can ill afford to lose any more players.

Pogba’s countryman Raphael Varane is also currently out injured and both Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford have withdrawn from the England camp due to fitness issues.

Pogba started the season on fire for United, registering four assists in one game and seven in the first three.

However, his form, along with that of the rest of the team, has since plummeted and some might even argue that some time out might be best for the player and give him time to regroup.