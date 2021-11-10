Franck Kessie rejects new AC Milan deal amid Manchester United interest

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie has reportedly snubbed a new deal to remain at the San Siro.

The 24-year-old’s contract expires at the end of this season and it seems likely he will move on if the Italian giants don’t reach his wage demands.

Kessie is said to be asking for around €9m a year to stay but the club have thus far only offered him €6.5m.

Milan will offer Kessie €6.5m/yr to renew his contract. The player wants close to €9m, so if his demands aren’t lowered, an agreement will be difficult. 🔴⚫️✍️ 📰 via Di Marzio pic.twitter.com/aG3oyf45Wy — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) November 9, 2021

This will come as exciting news to Manchester United who are thought to be interested in the Ivory Coast international and could start negotiating with him from January on a pre-contract agreement.

They are not the only major club alive to the situation however, with PSG, Barcelona, Arsenal, and Tottenham all rumoured to be interested.

Milan may choose to sell him in January in order to recoup some of the €28m they paid Atalanta for his services back in 2017.

Kessie has gone on to make 196 appearances for AC Milan in his four years with the club, contributing 32 goals and 15 assists.

On the international stage, he has become an indispensable component of the Ivory Coast midfield, racking up 48 caps despite his relatively young age.

Kessie is seen as the perfect replacement for Paul Pogba whose contract also expires next summer with little chance of a renewal.

United are said to have set a Christmas deadline for Pogba to have an answer on his future, with Real Madrid and PSG both waiting in the wings should he decide to leave for free for a second time.

Kessie is four years younger than Pogba, and while it’s hard to find a midfielder in football with the Frenchman’s ability, he is a much more well-rounded player.