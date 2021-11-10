Kieran Trippier remains keen on Manchester United transfer as January move looms

Despite failing to agree on a deal in the summer, Kieran Trippier is reportedly still thought to be keen on a move to Manchester United.

The 31-year-old was linked with a return to Manchester for much of the previous transfer window but his price tag remained a large stumbling block.

Atletico Madrid were asking for around £30m for the right-back who’d taken to life in the Spanish capital like a duck to water.

In his first two seasons, Trippier made 68 appearances, recording 11 assists as he helped Atletico to the 20/21 La Liga title- only their second league triumph in the past two decades.

So far this campaign he has featured 15 times from a possible 16 games as Diego Simeone’s side look to battle Real Madrid and Barcelona for the title yet again.

But according to Spanish outlet AS, the England International has not given up on a return to his home country with the club he supports.

Current Red Devils right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has come in for heavy criticism for some of his performances this term, with second choice Diogo Dalot failing to impress during his brief cameos.

United’s defence as a whole has been performing well below par, leading to the side conceding more Premier League goals than Southampton and Brentford so far in 21/22.

It has been reported the club will go back in for him in January, hoping to reach a more reasonable fee with the Spanish side.

However, United may now face competition from the Premier League’s new big boys, Newcastle United.

Having been taken over by the mega-rich Saudi Public Investment Fund, Newcastle will be throwing a lot of money around over the next few years.

Their first objective will be to provide new gaffer Eddie Howe with the players to beat the drop, and Trippier is thought to be one such player they are targeting in January.

While he would more than likely favour a move to Old Trafford, he may not wait around any longer for United to make their mind up, especially with an exciting project like Newcastle’s potentially on the table.