Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United’s defensive woes worse than first thought

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s position as manager is certainly under threat and a new stat has emerged adding to the current sky-high pile of issues.

The legendary Norwegian’s plans have suddenly unravelled in front of him this season despite assembling a remarkably talented squad.

Manchester United are ranked bottom in the Premier League for tackles and winning duels, 19th for interceptions and winning aerials and 17th for ball recoveries. [sky] #MUFC pic.twitter.com/0GTC16WHub — MUFC Scoop (@MUFCScoop) November 9, 2021

The statistic above is shocking and more evidence for fans to use as a beating stick in regards to Solskjaer and the demand for his departure.

United are not just in poor form but are clear free-falling and it’s clearly a massive issue when their defensive stats look like that.

Many pundits have been quick to point a finger at the players but the players can’t be as poor as the statistic suggests, even if they downed their tools.

In fact, it’s easier to argue that the system they’re being set up in is what’s facilitating such horrible statistics.

It makes more sense for the issue to be systemic and structural and that’s why the defensive stats are so poor all across the ball.

If the setup is so bad that the basics can’t be done right then it’s not something the players should be blamed for.

United fans felt their defence was finally up there with one of the best in the league as a back four of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, and Luke Shaw promised solidity.

However, something has gone horribly wrong and they’re now putting in the type of statistics that suggests they’re a relegation team.

If there’s anything Solskjaer must resolve first then it’s clear to see this would be a great place to start.