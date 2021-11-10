Paul Parker believes Harry Maguire should be stripped off the Manchester United captaincy

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker believes that Harry Maguire should not be captain of the club.

The Red Devils are currently reeling in sixth place in the Premier League, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fighting to save his job.

Fans and pundits have questioned United’s awful defensive performance, especially against Liverpool and Manchester City.

Maguire has been at fault for a number of goals conceded this season.

His lack of communication with Luke Shaw down the left flank has exposed United’s poor defensive structure.

Parker feels that Maguire is nowhere good enough to wear the armband for United.

He states: “Manchester United gave Harry Maguire the captain’s armband too early. It surprised a lot of people, it didn’t make any sense, and it hasn’t been a good fit from day one.”

“With captains, it isn’t about who has the biggest transfer fee or who’s the best player. There’s much more to it than that.”

“He isn’t the right player to be a captain of Manchester United at this moment in time, and he has a lot in his game that needs rectifying.”

“People say he had a great summer for England, but his only real test was in the final against Italy, and he was found wanting against them positionally.”

“He was caught out a few times then as he is in the Premier League, and as he was against Leicester.”

After arriving from Leicester City for a record £80 million, the Englishman was immediately appointed captain by Solskjaer.

Since then, he has played almost every game and has hardly been rested.

After a point, the increasing number of fixtures have taken a toll on him, and his level of performance has massively dropped.

With United approaching a difficult set of matches, Solskjaer will hope to see his captain back to his best.