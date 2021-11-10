Paul Pogba wants to become the highest-paid player in the Premier League

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reportedly wants to become the highest-paid player in the Premier League.

The Frenchman has a contract that expires in the summer of 2022 and the club has been trying their best to secure the talented midfielder for a longer period of time.

Pogba could still leave on a free transfer in the summer for the second time at the club after previously leaving in 2012 to join Juventus.

Fans are slightly worried considering the club are risking losing one of their regular starters but also losing such a good player while not receiving any cash for him.

According to Sport Witness, the player ‘makes no secret of renewal desire’ meaning he is interested in a new deal at the club but also wants to break all records in terms of salary.

United will be initially reluctant to agree to these terms considering the dip in form in recent weeks.

The 28-year-old has started regularly this season but in the last couple of weeks, he hasn’t looked like himself.

He also earned himself a deserved red card vs. Liverpool after a shocking cameo from the bench.

It has been a confusing couple of months for all involved in the deal as there is no clear indication from the player as to what he wants in the upcoming years.

However, the article later goes on to explain that Pogba does have an interest in renewing as long as there is a huge pay rise.

The dreadful performances created a lot of criticism from fans and pundits as they remain concerned about the player but the midfielder doesn’t take in criticism as ‘he lives in his own bubble’.

Pogba recently injured himself in a training session while on international duty with France and many fans will be concerned at the length of time he will be out for, considering the January transfer window is fast approaching.

This is because it will be difficult for the club to negotiate new terms while he is injured but this also means other clubs won’t be able to start negotiations either.