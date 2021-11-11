Brendan Rodgers: Manchester United fans react to possible incoming manager

Manchester United fans have responded to the news that Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has become the bookies’ favourite to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The legendary Norwegian potentially faces the sack after a disastrous few months in the campaign so far.

Brendan Rodgers to Man United? Not for me. Good manager & an upgrade on Ole, but this club has to start winning soon & I’m not convinced that he’s the man that would take us *back* to the top. Antonio Conte should have been the one, I think.. — Ryan. 🔰 (@Vintage_Utd) November 11, 2021

Spoilt fucking brats I tell ya, Rodgers would be a good appointment. — Al Foran (@ImpressionistAL) November 11, 2021

Get Brendan Rodgers in. A good coach with the potential to win big titles with the right squad. Absolute worst case, he fails and gets sacked. That's football. The most important thing right now is breaking the ridiculous cycle we're in under Solskjaer.#RodgersIn #AnyoneIn — Michael (@TFWriter) November 11, 2021

If Brendan Rodgers means Wilfred Ndidi and Youri Tielemans coming to Old Trafford. I’m down for it. I’d take Rodgers even though ten Hag is my first choice to replace Solskjaer. — jαck (@UtdOptimist) November 11, 2021

I actually do like Ten Hag but is he better than Rodgers because he "nearly" got to the champions league final, losing to Poch who "ain't won anything"? I just don't get why he's way better than Rodgers lol. Genuinely confused 🤷🏾‍♂️ — 🔰 Flex 🔰 (@FlexUTD) November 10, 2021

The Peoples Person previously wrote a piece covering fan reaction but it’s safe to say it’s different to the Tweets above.

It appears supporters’ opinion on Rodgers has changed, perhaps due to the fact no other obvious candidate has popped up recently.

Ajax’s Erik ten Hag might be the dream for many but it’s largely just been a dream with no real reports to support the rumours.

Rodgers’ apparent release clause would mean he would make an easy switch to United and many admire the way his Leicester City team play.

Not to mention, they have won a few trophies since his appointment and he certainly understands the Premier League.

His ties to Liverpool seem to be the main concern some fans have, though it has been diluted by his time with Leicester.

The other reason fans are doubting the potential appointment is that he’s no one’s real first choice and rather just the best available manager at the moment.