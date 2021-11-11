Home » Brendan Rodgers: Manchester United fans react to possible incoming manager

Brendan Rodgers: Manchester United fans react to possible incoming manager

by Marwan Harraz
by Marwan Harraz

Manchester United fans have responded to the news that Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has become the bookies’ favourite to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The legendary Norwegian potentially faces the sack after a disastrous few months in the campaign so far.

The Peoples Person previously wrote a piece covering fan reaction but it’s safe to say it’s different to the Tweets above.

It appears supporters’ opinion on Rodgers has changed, perhaps due to the fact no other obvious candidate has popped up recently.

Ajax’s Erik ten Hag might be the dream for many but it’s largely just been a dream with no real reports to support the rumours.

Rodgers’ apparent release clause would mean he would make an easy switch to United and many admire the way his Leicester City team play.

Not to mention, they have won a few trophies since his appointment and he certainly understands the Premier League.

His ties to Liverpool seem to be the main concern some fans have, though it has been diluted by his time with Leicester.

The other reason fans are doubting the potential appointment is that he’s no one’s real first choice and rather just the best available manager at the moment.

