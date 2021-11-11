Dean Henderson wants to leave Manchester United if he is not guaranteed first team football



Newcastle United are keen on signing Dean Henderson from Manchester United.

Henderson reportedly wants to leave United if he fails to reclaim his spot as goalkeeper in the first team, claims The Daily Mail.

The 24 year old missed United’s pre-season due to COVID. He was sidelined for the early part of this season.

In his absence, David De Gea has been back to his best, reestablishing himself as United’s number one.

The Spaniard has been imperious between the sticks, and his crucial saves have earned United vital points in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Last season Henderson got his chance for a run in the team when manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer granted De Gea extra time off for the birth of his daughter in March.

Henderson played 26 games in all competitions for United last season while De Gea appeared 36 times, including the Europa League final.

Ideally, Henderson would prefer to stay at United but fears his career is in danger of stagnating after making just one appearance in this campaign.

The 24 year old is eager to get into the England squad for the FIFA World Cup and must play regularly to find a way into Gareth Southgate’s plans.

Newcastle are one of the clubs interested in his signature this January, although United will be reluctant to let him go mid-season.

With over three years left on his contract, Henderson will be able to command a sizable fee for his transfer should the club decide to offload him next summer.