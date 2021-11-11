Ian Wright: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reached his level at Manchester United

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has insisted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has maxed out his capabilities at Manchester United, as the pressure continues to intensify.

The former Molde man could potentially lose his job soon, particularly if he’s unable to turn things around after the international break.

According to the Daily Mail, Wright said on the Wrighty’s House podcast: “Every pundit is seeing and saying the same thing, no direction, no coordination, no structure with great players.

“If they get it right in situations, they are going to beat teams. But anyone who is organised against Man United, like we saw at Leicester, like we saw Liverpool do at a canter, you’ll cause them a massive problem.

“And that is happening simply because the manager has got to his level.

“I’m looking at ex-Man United players, Rio [Ferdinand], Roy Keane, now we are starting to hear stuff, they cannot wait to say this player is not good enough, that player is not good enough. We say it flippantly. But this manager has reached his level.”

Solskjaer somehow survived embarrassing home defeats to fierce rivals Manchester City and Liverpool and many believe he won’t actually be sacked until Champions League qualification is in doubt.

Despite a poor start to the season, United are just five points away from fourth place, though fans wanted to see a title challenge of some sort.

No one truly expected a title win but supporters wanted to see progression in the form of taking on Liverpool, Chelsea, and City in a real race for the title.

The Red Devils are nine points away from league leaders Chelsea and it’s difficult to imagine they won’t continue to tumble down the table.

Wright is correct in saying some former players have avoided criticising Solskjaer and have turned their attention to the current crop of players.

However, many fans feel this squad is the strongest since Sir Alex Ferguson retired and should not be underperforming as badly as they have so far.