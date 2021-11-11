Kevin de Bruyne: We didn’t know what to expect from Manchester United

Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne has revealed what his side did differently before facing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola’s men recently dominated at Old Trafford in a 2-0 victory, with the scoreline not reflective of what actually happened on the pitch.

🗣 Kevin De Bruyne: "The day before a game we usually train tactically, based on how the opponent play. Before #mufc, Pep said: 'We don't know how they are going to play. We shall see'. And we stopped training after 10 minutes of so." [@MIDMIDpodcast via @HLNinEngeland] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) November 11, 2021

United hardly had much possession of the ball and couldn’t attack, counter-attack, or even defend convincingly.

It felt as though Solskjaer’s men couldn’t do anything right that day and had another 90 minutes been played, they still wouldn’t have laid a glove on their fierce rivals.

The Red Devils were totally outplayed and didn’t seem to be even close to being dangerous enough to threaten.

Solskjaer appeared to set up his team to counter-attack but all it did was essentially reduce the world-class talent of Cristiano Ronaldo to a target-man.

De Bruyne’s comments are damning because fans won’t feel it’s a compliment in terms of Manchester United being unpredictable but instead the opposite.

Supporters already fail to understand what the tactics of the team are, so to hear that from an opponent’s mouth is even worse.

It’s especially bad because Guardiola is thought to be a great tactician so it’s all the more insulting he didn’t have a clue either.

Solskjaer is under tremendous pressure following the result over City and some have claimed a loss against Watford would be the end for him, though fans have heard that before.

He’s managed to hold onto his job so far but it will be interesting to see what happens over the coming weeks.