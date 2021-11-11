Manchester United are confident of appointing Brendan Rodgers as their new manager



Manchester United have made Brendan Rodgers their first choice to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager.

The club is increasingly confident of landing the Irishman should Solskjaer be sacked.

According to Jeremy Cross of The Daily Star, United are keen on appointing a British manager and have identified Rodgers as the prime candidate.

The 48 year old is currently under contract at Leicester City but would accept the United job.

United are confident that a deal can be negotiated with Leicester.

Since taking over the Foxes in 2019, Rodgers guided them to two fifth place finishes and won an FA Cup.

Leicester has always punched above their weight and were twice on the brink of securing Champions League qualification despite not having a good enough squad compared to the other top teams.

Rodgers has implemented an exciting brand of football at the King Power Stadium and has recruited some fantastic young players.

Many believe that he might have reached his ceiling at Leicester and that it might be the perfect opportunity to take the next step.

At United, he would have at his disposal some of the best players in the world and a squad capable of competing for the title.

Some United fans have shown their disapproval due to Rodger’s history with Liverpool, while others are excited to see a change of some sort.

Rodgers reportedly has a clause in his contract which allows him to speak to any Champions League team if they came calling.

Solskjaer’s sacking seems inevitable, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the United board acted swiftly to secure their man.