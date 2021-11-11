Neil Warnock claims Sir Alex Ferguson isn’t in the top three greatest Premier League managers of all time

Sir Alex Ferguson is not only regarded as the best manager in Manchester United’s illustrious history but is arguably the greatest manager of all time.

During his 27 years in the Old Trafford hot seat the Scotsman won a whopping 38 trophies, including 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two Champions Leagues.

He created one of the greatest dynasties in football history and dominated English football for over two decades, a feat we will likely never see again.

But according to one fellow manager, Fergie is not the greatest manager of all time and isn’t even in the top three Premier League managers since the competition began in 1992.

These are the opinions of one Neil Warnock, who claims Arsene Wenger, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp rank ahead of the former United gaffer.

“Since the Premier League started if I was picking my top five managers, I would pick Arsene Wenger as the number one.” Warnock told TalkSPORT.

Pep Guardiola was second on the list because his teams have been “exceptional” and his “influence on the parks and the lower down leagues has been fantastic.”

“I would put Klopp third because I think he’s just beginning, and he will get even better. But his outlook and everything he has done at the club and the future with the kids – I think he has got another 10 years coming forward.”

“Fourth, I would probably go with Sir Alex Ferguson just in front of Jose Mourinho because he has done it for longer, I just think he was in an era where it was all about man-management, it wasn’t down to all the backroom staff, and Sir Alex was probably the best at that.”

On the surface it seems bizarre to have a man who’s won more Premier League titles than the other three combined in fourth place and the Daily Mail were quick to weigh in on the debate.

They asked experts Rob Draper, Mike Keegan, Matt Barlow, Jack Gaughan and Riath Al-Samarrai their opinions on the matter, with all five voting Ferguson number one.

Clearly a controversial opinion from a controversial character, its safe to say Neil Warnock’s opinions on football should be taken with a pinch of salt.