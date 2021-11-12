AS Roma looking at potential loan deal for Diogo Dalot in January

Diogo Dalot is reportedly drawing interest from Italian Serie A club A.S Roma as he looks for a potential loan move away from Manchester United in January.

The Portuguese full-back spent last season at AC Milan after the arrival of Alex Telles and very limited appearances beforehand.

At the start of this season, it has been a very similar situation with Dalot featuring from the bench in the majority of games and only appearing in three matches in the league so far.

While on loan, the 22-year-old was very impressive after securing a first-team spot thanks to injuries in defence.

He appeared 33 times for the club scoring two goals and assisting three in all competitions.

There was major interest from the Rossoneri in the summer but a move didn’t materialise as Man United’s demands were a little high for the Italian club.

According to calciomercato.com, Roma are studying the player and they are coming up with a strategy to land him on loan with an option to purchase in the summer.

Jose Mourinho, who currently manages the side, has always enjoyed watching Dalot and was the reason why he came to United in the first place.

Upon his arrival to Old Trafford, the former manager was very excited to see the then 19-year-old integrate into the first team.

“Given his age, he’s the best right-back around and will have a great future here with us at Manchester United,” the manager claimed upon his arrival from Porto,

“He’s talented and has everything to become a great.”

The outlet concludes by saying that Dalot would make a great alternative to Rick Karsdorp who is the current starter in the right-back position.

This is mainly because he can play as a left-back as well as his preferred right-back slot but is also a completely different player to him.