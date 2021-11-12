Former teammate Jan Age Fjortoft’s damning assessment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s management ability

Criticism for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s current performance in the Manchester United hot seat has come from every direction over recent months.

United have been well below par this campaign and after investing heavily in the summer, the team seems to have gone backwards.

Humiliating defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City have opened fans’ eyes to the reality that they are nowhere near their title rivals.

His former teammate on Sky Sports, namely Gary Neville, has failed to criticise him due in part to his close relationship with the former striker.

But another one of his former teammates has had no issue letting his true feelings be known.

Jan Age Fjortoft, who played with Solskjaer for the Norwegian national team, had this to say about him on the podcast Lundh:

“I have never gone out in public and said I want a coach to be fired, however, I can be very critical of a coach and discuss the matter. I can criticize that I do not really know how Ole Gunnar Solskjær wants Manchester United to play football.”

“I can also say that when it comes to Jürgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel and Pep Guardiola, he is nowhere near having the same skills as them.”

“The thing is, American owners do not want a coach who demands too much and causes problems. They want a coach who just drives the ship forward.”

Should the United board decide to pull the trigger on Solskjaer’s time at the club, the current bookies favourite is Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers.

While he would be somewhat of a controversial choice having previously managed Liverpool and having a history of just falling short when it counts, it is clear the club doesn’t have any sort of succession plan in place.

Having missed out on Antonio Conte and with Erik ten Hag refusing to leave Ajax midseason, the options are becoming increasingly threadbare.