Fred: Manchester United star impresses in Brazil’s World Cup qualifying campaign

Manchester United star Fred has a lot to be proud of after Brazil qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The tenacious midfielder has been instrumental for his nation and the statistics below shows just how important he has been.

Fred per game during Brazil’s World Cup qualifying campaign: 64 touches

50 accurate passes [91%]

3.6 ground duels won [55%]

3.4 accurate long passes [74%]

2.4 tackles + interceptions

0.8 successful dribbles [80%]

0 errors leading to shots Played a key part in their success. 🔑 pic.twitter.com/cd0TFDbbGC — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 12, 2021

United’s stars have had a habit of late of looking better playing for their respective countries than for the club.

Of course, the Red Devils’ poor form hasn’t helped that but many have wondered why the difference in performances in the first place.

Some have argued it shows how bad Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s system is and how he isn’t using the players to the best of their respective abilities.

It’s an argument that’s been used against former managers Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal, and David Moyes when their squads couldn’t perform.

Whether true or not, what is clear is that Fred deserves some more respect than he currently gets, based on the numbers he’s put in.

It’s clear he’s got plenty to offer and perhaps Solskjaer should consider using him in the same way Brazil does.

Fred‘s current role at Manchester United is one that involves him being a defensive-midfielder, and it’s safe to say he’s not entirely comfortable with it.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk man has admitted in the past that he feels he’s more like a box-to-box midfielder, which makes sense given he’s often played alongside the anchorman Casemiro for his country.

Nonetheless, hopefully Fred can return from international duty fit and firing as United need to turn their form around if they’re to rescue their season.