Roy Keane: Harry Maguire has been a disgrace for Manchester United

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has blasted Harry Maguire‘s celebration after he scored a goal in England’s big win over Albania.

The former Leicester City man opened the floodgates as Gareth Southgate’s men ran over their opponents 5-0 at Wembley Stadium.

🗣 Roy Keane on Harry Maguire’s celebration: “He thinks he's shutting the critics up. But I think It's embarrassing. He's been a disgrace the last couple months for #mufc. He thinks if he scores there, he's going to shut his critics up. Embarrassing.” [ITV] pic.twitter.com/nSxkvWkaiZ — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) November 12, 2021

Keane’s words are nothing new in terms of his usual style of punditry as he often criticises everyone and isn’t happy with anything, so he’s at least consistent with that.

However, it did open up an interesting debate amongst fans, with some agreeing with the former midfielder and others feeling he’s being too harsh again.

The argument is that Maguire has been poor for his club and yes he should be allowed to celebrate his goal for England but perhaps not in the manner he chose.

The response to that argument is that policing players’ celebrations isn’t a good idea and that the cause for the English defender’s poor form is the better thing to focus on than his celebration.

In other words, it’s better to question why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn’t been able to get his captain playing better rather than attacking Maguire for celebrating with some relief after a torrid time.

Nonetheless, Keane has often had an issue with the current crop of players at United and has never felt too comfortable with them.

It’s easy to argue he has some type of agenda but it’s simply not true as he treats everyone equally by criticising them all regardless!

In all seriousness, fans will be hoping Maguire’s goal against Albania will give him the confidence to help turn things around at Old Trafford when he returns.

It looks like Solskjaer will hold onto his job for the clash against Watford and all supporters can do is hope for an important three points.