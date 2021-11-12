Sam Allardyce: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs the right staff at Manchester United

Former England manager Sam Allardyce has passed on some advice to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his recent struggles at Manchester United.

The legendary Norwegian is the closest he’s ever been to being sacked and many anticipated it would happen this international break.

According to The Sun, Allardyce said: “You just have to look at his hair. Ole can only get through it with his staff and then by putting the players on the right track.

“Your staff need to be right on top of their game. We get all the criticism and all the praise as managers, but if you haven’t got the right staff… the success I had, I couldn’t have done it without my staff…

“My advice to Ole is I would shut everything down from the inside, which is almost an impossible task.

“But to focus internally and keep the outside influences away from everybody.

“Focus and really find a way out of it with your staff. Ole’s staff are never more important than they are now.

Allardyce’s words would in a sense be music to Manchester United fans’ ears after consistent complaints about the coaching staff.

Many feel the current support system around Solskjaer has failed him, particularly since he isn’t the type of manager to run training sessions himself.

Sir Alex Ferguson also didn’t take charge of training but his staff ensured standards were kept and that the team were adequately prepared for matches.

In fact, there have been some calls for former coach Rene Meulensteen to return to United in order to rescue them from their current predicament.

After all, the club’s core staff are rather young and inexperienced and so having someone like Meulensteen would be a huge advantage.

Solskjaer has shown no inclination to add to his staff though, and that could prove to be his costliest decision yet.

His current coach team are said to have been working overtime to turn things around and reject suggestions that the team aren’t well-coached.