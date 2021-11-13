Anthony Martial chooses to jet ski while Marcus Rashford chooses to train

Few around football doubt Manchester United star Anthony Martial’s talent but many question his application and work ethic.

A report earlier today from The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell will certainly not help his reputation in that regard.

Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood did not join up with the England camp in order to concentrate on their fitness and, in Rashford’s case, recover from an illness. Whitwell reports that the pair ‘took part in a session on Wednesday with a selection of under-23 and under-18 players.’

‘Hannibal Mejbri, Charlie McNeill, and Charlie Wellens were among the group undergoing a series of drills described as up-tempo, focussing on possession and finishing.’

Rashford also joined in with academy training on Thursday and Friday.

However, by contrast, Martial ‘flew with his family to Dubai on Sunday and has been jet-skiing in the Persian Gulf and cycling in the gym.’

There is of course no law against enjoying your time off, but given Martial’s struggle to win his place back in the first team, the contrast between his approach and that of Rashford is stark.

At the end of last month, Martial’s wife Melanie posted on Instagram that her husband had been dropped and was not injured, as had been implied by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Frenchman’s choice of jet-skiing whilst Rashford and Greenwood, fellow contenders for the first team wing spots, are working hard at Carrington is a disappointing one.

‘Solskjaer gave his players the choice of reporting to Carrington in his absence, with other coaching staff in the building,’ Whitwell reports, suggesting that giving the players that choice was perhaps not the best decision given current circumstances.

‘Sources believe extra sessions working together before the trip to Watford on November 20 could have been beneficial,’ he notes. ‘There are people close to the club who feel there was scope for additional practice on patterns of play.’

Clearly, Martial was not one of those sources.