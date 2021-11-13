Match Preview: Manchester United face Everton at Walton Hall Park

As Manchester United Women prepared for their clash with Everton on Sunday 14th November, it was announced that their fixture on 27th March would be played at Old Trafford.

It will be United Women’s first game at Old Trafford with fans present after they played there behind closed doors last season against West Ham United.

For now the focus lies on the game tomorrow at Walton Hall Park, with kick off set for 12.30.

The Women’s Super league clash shall be shown on Sky Sports and the game will be shown again on MUTV at 12 noon on Monday.

The Reds will once again be without Netherlands midfielder Jackie Groenen after she sustained a hamstring injury whilst on international duty.

Millie Turner is showing promise in training after returning from a nasty knee injury but will more than likely be given more time.

Martha Thomas made her return last weekend against Spurs, and will hope to feature again this weekend.

United sit in fifth in the WSL whilst The Toffees are currently 10th after losing their last two WSL games.

United have a strong record against Everton, winning five of their seven meetings to date, drawing one and losing the other in the Conti Cup match last December.

In their last meeting, United beat Everton 2-0 with goals from Kirsty Hanson and Ella Toone.

Toone is currently in the form of her life and picked up the PFA Player of the Month award for October and United will hope she continues that run of form throughout their November fixtures.

Though United are favourites to win the fixture, Everton shouldn’t be underestimated and a hard fought game looks to be on the cards tomorrow.