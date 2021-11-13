Paul Gascoigne says Bryan Robson is the best player he ever saw

England icon Paul Gascogine has honoured one of Manchester United’s legendary number sevens in a fitting tribute.

The former Tottenham and Rangers man is widely regarded as one of the most naturally talented players this country has ever produced.

While he had his fair share of off field issues that no doubt held him back, very few England players have ever felt the love Gascoigne received during his career.

But according to the man himself, the one player he looked up to played in the red of Manchester United and commanded the centre of midfield like few before or since.

Bryan Robson is a cult figure at Old Trafford, having spent 13 years in Manchester and made over 450 appearances during the 80’s and early 90’s.

The longest serving captain in the club’s history, having held the post from 1982-1994, Robson was United’s shining light throughout the 80’s and undoubted best player.

On his footballing hero Gascoigne had this to say ahead of the release of a documentary about the man:

“For me, to leave a club like Glasgow Rangers, it would have only been the gaffer. I wouldn’t have left for any manager.”

“He joined in training, and he was the best player in training, and I said gaffer can you not play in midfield with us; he said the chairman wouldn’t let him.”

“I’m in awe with him. He’s my idol, always will be. I just love him in general, I always will do. Forget about Maradona, Pele… the gaffer’s always been my best player ever seen. If I had a bit of Bryan Robson inside of us, in the player I was, I would have been untouchable.”

Gazza worked with Robson with England, where the elder statesman took him under his wing and was later managed by him at Middlesbrough.

As well as being a fan favourite, Robson was a true players player with many of his contemporaries sharing similar sentiments to Gascoigne, without doubt one of United’s best ever players.