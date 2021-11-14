Diogo Dalot: Injuries stopped me from Manchester United success

Manchester United star Diogo Dalot has discussed his career so far, providing an interesting insight into what went well and what didn’t, as rumours over his future continue to grow.

The former Porto man enjoyed a successful spell with AC Milan last season but decided to stay at Old Trafford this time around.

According to The Telegraph, Dalot said: “I had two struggling years with my body. My body was changing and I had some injuries and needed to step up to get to the other players’ level in terms of fitness. It wasn’t growing pains.

“You adapt, then you get injured and when you return the team is at a high level of intense training, playing games. I was probably pushing too much and my body was not dealing very well with that adapting.

“That is why I knew last season was massive for me. My body was feeling those changes and when I went to Milan it was perfect to balance everything and return to this season. That is why I wanted to stay here, fight for games and be an important player for the team.

“I wanted to stay here and the club trusted me to stay here. My mind was completely focused on having an important role in this team.

“It’s been a fantastic journey in the last couple of years to grow up. I’m still very young but it is a learning process and I think I’m on a good journey.

“The most beautiful and healthy competition is when there are two or three for each position and you can learn from each other.

“I’m sure Aaron learns some things from me when I play, I learn from him. Everyone is going to be a part of it this season.”

According to The Telegraph, Dalot’s intention was always to remain at United, having not responded to interest from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

The Peoples Person only recently covered a report claiming the young defender is wanted by Jose Mourinho at Roma in the upcoming transfer window.

The Portuguese manager was the one who first brought Dalot to United in the first place, labelling him the best young right-back in Europe at the time.

Unfortunately the versatile defender’s career hasn’t progressed in the way many had hoped it would.

Dalot’s attacking talents are obvious, though some question his ability to defend, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka clearly superior in that department.

However, the Englishman’s poor form this season has seen calls from fans for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to start the Portuguese full-back more often.

Dalot doesn’t seem to be keen on rocking the boat just yet but there’s no doubt he won’t be happy with what little minutes he’s played so far.