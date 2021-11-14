Donny van de Beek: Fabrizio Romano warns of imminent January exit

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Donny van de Beek‘s future at Manchester United, with the January transfer window just around the corner.

The talented Dutchman has spent most of his time at Old Trafford warming up the bench rather than impressing on the pitch.

Donny van de Beek situation is so clear. He loves the club and he’s still super professional in training, doing his best for Man Utd – but if the situation remains the same, he will leave Manchester United in January. 🔴🇳🇱 #MUFC 📲 More: https://t.co/cXYABTLQK0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 13, 2021

Romano has repeated what he’s said in the past and made it clear Van de Beek won’t stick around beyond the winter window if he doesn’t get more minutes.

The respected journalist previously stated he felt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wasn’t just keen to succeed but was keen to succeed without the former Ajax man.

It seemed to confirm rumours that Van de Beek was signed without the legendary Norwegian’s approval and that has resulted in the mess fans are witnessing now.

Many felt the young midfielder was signed as a replacement to the potentially outgoing Paul Pogba but when the Frenchman didn’t leave, he was forced to sit out instead.

The former Juventus man’s contract runs out next summer and it doesn’t look like he’s any closer to extending his stay than when Van de Beek arrived.

The good news for supporters is that the 24-year-old loves the club and so a change in circumstances, whether the manager leaves or he’s entrusted more, can see him stay.

Fans feel Van de Beek has lots to offer and many feel saddened by the way he has been treated so far, as his talent deserves more minutes than what he’s getting.

What makes the situation even more baffling is that others such as Fred and Scott McTominay start ahead of him, sometimes even without merit.

Reports have claimed the players feel Solskjaer plays favourites and from the outside looking in, it certainly looks that way.