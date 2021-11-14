Erik ten Hag: Manchester United target discusses his plans amid reports

Ajax boss and Manchester United target Erik ten Hag has opened up on his future amid growing reports over a potential departure.

It’s safe to say he is the man fans want to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with the most but here’s what he had to say about his plans.

• Why would you not want to go to Newcastle United? Ten Hag: "Because I am happy at Ajax. I have a very nice relationship with the board and I'm managing a very strong squad." pic.twitter.com/OTKiNPlKhd — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) November 14, 2021

• What do you want, after Ajax? Ten Hag: "I live in the present, so I find it hard to answer this. I always want to improve my team, and as long as I feel this motivation I want to keep going, if Ajax wants that too." pic.twitter.com/ZXnSAUUz8a — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) November 14, 2021

Newcastle United were said to have had heavy interest in Ten Hag as his reputation grew over the years, with Ajax playing superb football and getting far in the Champions League.

After the English side were taken over by new rich owners, many anticipated managers would be lining up to sign for them given the amount of cash they’d have to spend in a Covid-hit market.

However, Ten Hag appeared to turn down the opportunity to remain with Ajax, just as Villareal’s Unai Emery did.

Newcastle ended up signing former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, leaving many Manchester United fans to breathe easy over their preferred target.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is yet to be sacked however, so supporters may be getting ahead of themselves in terms of hoping Ten Hag leaves.

From the comments he made above, it seems he has no interest in leaving halfway through the season and so fans will have to wait if they hope to see him at Old Trafford.

The other managers being linked with a move to Old Trafford are Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers and PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino.

It remains to be seen if either could be prized away or if United will have to look elsewhere, that is if they sack Solskjaer in the first place.