Manchester United have no plans to spend money in the January transfer window

Manchester United are reportedly not looking to venture into the transfer market this January.

According to The Mirror, The Glazers do not feel that spending huge amounts of money is the cure to the club’s current issues.

United have spent approximately £126 million in the summer window, acquiring Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

At the time, the expectations among fans and the media were that of a title challenge and significant progress in the Champions League.

After a disastrous start to the season, the Red Devils sit in sixth in the Premier League, taking just four points from the last eighteen.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under immense pressure and looks destined for the sack.

The Norwegian has spent £400 million since he took over the club, without any silverware to show for it.

While United desperately need a defensive midfielder, the Glazers’ reluctance to spend any money in January seems justified.

The United board are believed to be doubtful as to whether Solskjaer is the right man to take the club forward but are yet to find a suitable replacement.

Hence trusting the Norwegian with recruitment in January wouldn’t make much sense.

Multiple reports mention the likes of Brendan Rogers, Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane as possible managerial targets.

United face a challenging run of fixtures over the next few weeks, including a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea and a difficult game against Arsenal.

Solskjaer indeed faces a monumental task if he is to turn things around this season.