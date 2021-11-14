Manchester United trying to persuade Zinedine Zidane to become manager

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s season-threatening crisis at Manager United has led to a few names being bandied around as potential successors in the Old Trafford hot seat.

Much of the recent noise seems to have centred around current Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers.

It’s been suggested that the former Liverpool coach is the club’s current preferred choice and that he’s even started house-hunting in the area ahead of a switch.

Other regular names in the frame have been Ajax coach Erik ten Hag and the former France and Real Madrid icon Zinedine Zidane.

With his glittering CV and natural gravitas, Zidane would probably prove to be one of the more popular choices among the Red Devils’ fan base.

However, previous reports had suggested that the former Juventus star has no interest in managing a Premier League club and is instead holding out for more appealing offers.

The Times today reports that United’s board are still “working to persuade” Zidane to complete a rebuild that has stalled badly under Solskjaer.

It’s said that, despite the Frenchman’s reservations over the role, United “are hopeful that (his) close relationships with their key summer signings Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane can help convince him to join.”

The Reds’ hierarchy is believed to view Zidane as the ideal figure to complete the much vaunted ‘cultural reboot’ that could lead the club out of the current wilderness.

His impressive trophy haul at the Bernabeu and promotion of youth players are thought to have marked him out as the perfect candidate to take the ailing United forward.

Whether there’s any substance to the latest Zizou story is hard to say. The author – Duncan Castles – is perhaps not always the most reliable when it comes to transfer gossip. Most prior reports had all been pretty insistent that he has no interest in the job.

One thing seems sure though – his proven ability to manage big egos and deliver big trophies should place him towards the top of any list of potential Solskjaer replacements.

And it’s practically a given that he’d be better received among United fans than the likes of Rodgers. On that basis alone, this could probably be warily classed as a welcome – if unconvincing – development.