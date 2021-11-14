Match Report: Everton Women 1-1 Manchester United Women

Manchester United have suffered another disappointing result in the Womens Super League as they drew away at Everton.

An early free-kick for United put pressure on Everton. Although the delivery wasn’t the strongest from Boe Risa, the play that followed saw Russo dart round defenders and burst into the box but the pull back couldn’t quite reach Galton, who had to chase after it. It was a promising start from United though.

United found themselves under pressure in their own penalty area but an ambitious clearance from Blundell found Russo who made the break, playing it to Martha Thomas who cut inside and placed it at Ella Toone’s feet. She found the back of the net from outside of the box.

Everton tried to respond with Dali playing Emslie in, who found herself one-on-one with the keeper, but she chipped it over the bar.

The Reds dealt with matters calmly when Everton did get close to penetrating their box, confidently passing it out from the back when they regained possession. Earps also cleared her lines well in the opening twenty minutes, punching the ball away from the danger zone.

Russo and Toone were causing Everton problems, exploiting pockets of space.

However, Everton enjoyed a good spell of possession and created chances. But United’s backline stood firm.

Their best chance of the half came from Emslie’s long range shot, which ricochetted off the crossbar.

United started the second half well, bursting forward, but they just couldn’t quite make the right decisions in the final third.

The game felt more open after that, end to end, both keepers reading the ball well and collecting when the crosses came in.

A fabulous chance came from the run of Ona Batlle, who won her battle with the defender, keeping it in play and breaking into the box. She pulled it back to Thomas who blasted it over the bar.

A nervy moment for United came following an Everton free kick. They kept the pressure on as Thoridottir kicked it out for a corner.

Everton were starting to grow into the game as another soft free kick was given away by captain Katie Zelem.

United defended well and went in search with that second goal. A good chance came for Ella Toone, whose shot could only find the side netting.

However, it was Earps who was responsible for the next goal, unfortunately. A mix-up between Thoridottir and the keeper meant that Earps came to collect late after being down injured moments earlier. She seemed to have the ball in both hands but Magill kicked it out of her hands, through her legs and into the back of the net.

Momentum shifted Everton’s way after that and United found it hard to gain possession.

The one chance they did have came from Ella Toone, who forced MacIver into a diving save.

It was a feeling that was reminiscent of last weekend’s events as United took a draw which felt like defeat and Everton celebrated at the full time whistle. Marc Skinner’s side have a difficult week ahead as they face City in the Conti-cup mid-week and top of the table, Arsenal, next Sunday in the WSL.

Team: Earps, Thorisdottir, Mannion, Blundell, Toone, Boe Risa (Staniforth 65), Thomas (Hanson 65), Zelem, Galton, Batlle, Russo