Cristiano Ronaldo shocked at the huge drop in standards at Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

A lot has changed on and off the pitch at Manchester United in the past decade.

While the club is still the biggest in the country due to its huge fanbase and illustrious history, it can no longer claim to be the dominant force in English football.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 United have not come close to winning either a Premier League or Champions League title.

Under four permanent managers the club has won just three trophies in the eight years since, with top four battles and Europa League campaigns highlighting just how far the club has fallen.

The club is now at a crossroads with current manager, Ole Gunnar Solskaer, having given him three years and a lot of financial backing.

The Norwegian is seemingly on the brink of the chop, but somehow is clinging on due in part to the board’s ineptitude to have a succession plan in place.

One man who has noticed the huge drop in standards since the latter years of the Ferguson reign is current number seven Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese legend left the club originally in 2009 as United were in the middle of their last great era under the Scotsman.

But according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, the 36-year-old has been alarmed with the state of the club upon his return:

“I heard some really alarming things about Manchester United last night.

“About Ronaldo, and he is shocked from what I’m told that the way that standards have dropped at the club in terms of what happens on the training ground from when he was there under Sir Alex Ferguson, to returning under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“There’s a lack of attitude in training, maybe one or two players think it’s okay to turn up late as well.

“I think once Ronaldo starts voicing that opinion to the powers that be, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on a very sticky wicket.”

This is all the more concerning after seeing United get dismantled in recent weeks by both Manchester City and Liverpool, with another beating at the hands of Chelsea possibly on the horizon.