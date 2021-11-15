Juventus are expecting to be beaten in the race to sign Manchester United star Paul Pogba



Serie A giants Juventus are expecting to be beaten in the rice to re-sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman has a contract at the club that lasts until the end of the season and with the Reds running out of time to extend the deal, it looks almost certain that he will leave on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a great season upon his return to the club in 2016, appearing in 51 matches in all competitions and scoring 9 goals.

Since then, the midfielder has fluctuated in terms of performance level but since the start of this season, his form has hit rock bottom, including a sending off in the 5-0 defeat vs. Liverpool.

He then appeared in the next Champions League home match vs. Atalanta where he was substituted early on in the second half after a shocking performance.

Leaving on a free transfer back in 2012, it looks like the club will be making the same mistake again with it being unlikely that he will leave in January.

According to Caught Offside, despite being the fans’ favourite, Juventus are struggling with the financial aspect of a potential deal and are now looking at selling players before they can purchase anyone else.

With Pogba being a potential free transfer next summer, his wage demands are quite high, meaning it would still be very costly for the club.

The outlet later goes on to explain that a senior Juventus official spoke about the matter and it doesn’t look very good for the club who are struggling both in the league and financially.

“We don’t think it is going to be possible now. Keep an eye on PSG and Real Madrid”, a Juventus official said.

The Italian club are struggling to offload players such as Aaron Ramsey who isn’t attracting big enough interest and those who are falling behind in the pecking order at the club.

At this point, United fans will be hoping this situation can be resolved after what feels like years of endless negotiations between Pogba’s agents and other clubs.

