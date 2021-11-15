Manchester United fans told when to expect to own voting shares

Manchester United fans will be glad to hear there appears to be some minor progress in their bid to have a bigger voice at the club.

The Glazer family made many promises after the European Super League chaos and they’ve yet to deliver on them but there seems to a step taken in the right direction.

According to Sky Sports, United have taken a step closer to a new fan share scheme, with the club and Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) at an advanced stage of talks.

The current plans are that the new shares would have the same voting rights as the shares owned by the Glazer family, which is ‘stronger’ than the current type of shares investors own.

It’s believed the total value of the shares would be around £7.4m, though that could still change, then depending on demand from fans, more shares could be made available.

Details are not expected to finalised until the end of the year and a new fan advisory board, yet to be launched, will also be consulted on the plans.

A United spokesperson said on Monday: “We are in advanced talks with MUST about a Fans’ Share Scheme which would open a path for fans to build, over time, a meaningful ownership stake in Manchester United.

“This would give fans a strong collective voice within our ownership structure and help cement a new spirit of long-term partnership between fans and the club.

“There are significant legal and regulatory complexities being worked through, together with MUST and expert advisers.”

A MUST spokesman said: “MUST continue to be in discussions with MUFC about the creation of a supporter share ownership scheme.

“No agreement has yet been reached, and in the event we do it will be subject to a ballot of our members and wider consultation with the United fanbase.”

Until the news becomes official and fans can own larger parts of the club then it’s unlikely United supporters will feel happy or that the Glazers have delivered on their promises.