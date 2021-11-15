Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United squad’s frustrations grow after broken promises

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been handed yet another problem to resolve as his players are reportedly growing frustrated with him.

The poor results and the doubts over his capabilities are one thing but now some of his players are fed up with some of the broken promises made to them.

According to ESPN, there is growing frustration within the squad because of Solskjaer’s apparent refusal to rotate despite promising certain players they would get minutes.

Some have felt they’ve been lied to, with the legendary Norwegian seemingly having been convinced to rotate after accepting during meetings that he overplayed star players last season.

The players who have been promised more minutes include Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot, Juan Mata, and Alex Telles.

With certain players, the promise was enough to end their desire to leave last summer but now they’ve been hardly used since, with some not understanding why they’re not breaking into the team despite poor results.

Fans don’t need to be analytically observant to recognise why the aforementioned names are upset with Solskjaer.

For example, Van de Beek has hardly featured despite a move to Everton in the summer being rejected and despite the poor form of Fred and Scott McTominay.

Martial has been overlooked and has even had false claims be made about his apparent injuries, with his wife insisting he only had a spell of food poisoning.

Lingard has been used as a super-sub of sorts and despite impressing, has been left on the bench, unrewarded for his good form.

Bailly, Dalot, and Telles have all been let down by Solskjaer who insists on starting half-fit and out-of-form players ahead of them such as Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire.

Perhaps the only two who can’t complain are Mata and Henderson, with David de Gea in sensational form and there seemingly being no room in the starting XI for the former.