Premier League clubs circle for Donny Van de Beek as January move seems inevitable

The future of Manchester United’s Dutch midfielder Donny Van de Beek is becoming increasingly uncertain as a host of clubs are circling for a potential swoop.

Van de Beek has been a peripheral figure under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, spending the majority of his near 18 months at the club on the bench.

The 24-year-old has lost his place in the Netherlands national team for the last three batches of World Cup Qualifiers, and has seen a dramatic drop in his stock since moving to Manchester.

Despite this, there is still a host of clubs looking to take him off United’s hands, with a number of Premier League clubs interested in a January move.

Among that list are Wolves, Everton and Newcastle who would all be able to offer the former Ajax star regular football.

Arsenal have also been urged to make a move for the talented midfielder by former player Kevin Campbell.

The Gunners are a bit short in the centre of midfield and a player of the quality of Donny would slot right into Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that even though he loves the club, if things remain the same Van de Beek will leave the club in January.

Donny van de Beek situation is so clear. He loves the club and he’s still super professional in training, doing his best for Man Utd – but if the situation remains the same, he will leave Manchester United in January. 🔴🇳🇱 #MUFC 📲 More: https://t.co/cXYABTLQK0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 13, 2021

It seems clear the working relationship between player and manager is fractured, but there is the possibility he may stick around in the hope Solskjaer is sacked.

This would give him a fresh slate under a new manager and possibly allow him to become an integral element of the side.

It’s a shame his United career has fizzled out in this way, and it almost seems inevitable he will go elsewhere and flourish, leaving United fans to think what could have been.