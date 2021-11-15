Zinedine Zidane: Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane’s glowing reviews of French manager

Manchester United have been heavily linked with Zinedine Zidane of late and it seems Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane are huge fans of his.

The world-class pair worked under the French manager during their time with Real Madrid and here’s what they had to say about him in the past.

According to The Mirror, Ronaldo previously said: “The confidence that a player needs doesn’t only come from himself but also from the players around him and the coach.

“You need to feel like you are an important part of the group and Zidane made me feel special.

“He helped me a lot. I already had a lot of respect for him but working with him made me admire him more.

“That’s because of what he’s like as a person, how he talks, how he led the team and how he treated me.”

And Varane had previously said: ‘My first reaction is that I feel proud for the last ten years. I have learned a lot alongside him. He is a coach that has a human side.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has managed to survive despite the embarrassing back to back home defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City, with some fans wondering what it would take to see him get sacked.

Some reports have claimed the legendary Norwegian won’t be given his marching orders until the Champions League qualification spots are at risk and there seems to be some truth to it all.

After all, United don’t appear to be in the running for the title after expectations were they would build on their second-place finish last season.

No one truly expected a Premier League trophy but the least expected was a genuine challenge for the title and winning some silverware of sorts.

The Red Devils have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup already and currently sit outside of the Champions League qualification spots, let alone being close to a genuine title challenge.