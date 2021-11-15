Zinedine Zidane in talks with Manchester United over manager position

Manchester United have opened talks with Zinedine Zidane over becoming the club’s manager, according to an international transfer guru.

The Red Devils are on the brink of sacking current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a poor start to the season and many expect his situation to become untenable if results do not improve quickly.

Zidane has been out of work since finishing his second stint at Real Madrid at the end of 2020/21.

There has been plenty of speculation linking him with the United job but this has been dampened by reports that he is not interested in managing in the Premier League and that United are not yet willing to sacrifice Solskjaer.

However, Portuguese transfer guru Pedro Almeida claims that talks are now in progress between the Red Devils and the French icon.

‘Talks on between Zinedine Zidane and Manchester United,’ Almeida confirmed on Instagram.

‘Attention the deal is difficult because the French coach’s preference right now is to coach a national team.’

In terms of Zidane’s reported desire to become head coach of Les Bleus, current coach Didier Deschamps’ contract runs until 2022. L’Equipe reports that no contract extension talks have been scheduled.

This could potentially leave an opening for Zizou in around a year’s time.

As a transfer insider, Almeida is not as well known as the likes of Fabrizio Romano but he has a solid reputation and is followed by other reputable sources such as Patrick Berger and Alfredo Pedulla.

If he is correct, it is unclear whether this means that it is Zidane, rather than Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers, who is the United board’s preferred candidate.

Rodgers in particular has been the most strongly linked up until the last 48 hours.

An article in The Times yesterday by another transfer specialist, Duncan Castles, also linked Zidane with the role. However, Castles is not considered particularly reliable by The Peoples Person’s editorial team.

Almeida’s report will excite the many United fans who want to see a manager who has won trophies at the highest level to take the helm at the club. Zidane’s honours include three Champions Leagues, two Club World Cups and two Spanish Leagues as head coach of Real Madrid and one Champions League, two Italian league titles, one Spanish league, one World Cup, one European Championship, one Ballon d’Or and three FIFA World Player of the Year awards as a player.