Anthony Martial: Juventus move may happen if Manchester United agree terms

Manchester United reportedly may hear Juventus calling for Anthony Martial if a reasonable deal can be struck in January.

The talented Frenchman has not had a good 18 months as he has struggled for form and fitness from the start of the last campaign.

According to Sport Witness, Calciomercato report the Red Devils want €45-50m for Martial, with Juventus a possible destination in the January transfer window.

However, the Serie A giants would only be keen on a year and a half loan with the option to buy fixed at €30m in the summer of 2023, though they’re open to paying some of his salary up until then.

Given how the report comes from Italy, it’s no surprise if this is Juventus’ attempt to get transfer talk going ahead of the window.

If Martial hears they’re potentially interested in him then he could kick up a fuss in the hopes he’d be let go by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

If the former AS Monaco man demands a departure then that could potentially reduce his price tag, making him more accessible to Juventus.

Nonetheless, leaving to the Italian club doesn’t seem to be a smart move for Martial, especially if he’s looking for more minutes.

After all, Juventus are spoilt for attacking options such as Federico Bernardeschi, Dejan Kulusevski, Juan Cuadrado if needed, Alvaro Morata, Moise Kean, Federico Chiesa, and lastly Paulo Dybala.

Some United fans have a theory that Martial only does well when he’s clearly the key man for the club with no competitors for his position.

There seems to be some truth to these comments as his form has often dipped when the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku, and Cristiano Ronaldo were brought in.

In fact, Martial’s best season came when the powerful Belgian left for Inter Milan, and United didn’t sign a replacement for him.