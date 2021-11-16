Harry Maguire becomes all-time top scoring defender for England

Harry Maguire has become England’s highest-scoring centre-back after notching his seventh goal for his country last night against San Marino.

Maguire is a towering presence for England, both, a rock at the back and a serious threat from set-pieces since breaking into the side in 2017.

And after five goals this calendar year breaks John Terry’s previous record of six international goals, doing so 10 games quicker than Terry managed it.

Most goals for England from centre-back: ◉ Harry Maguire (7)

Six of his seven goals have come in competitive fixtures, with one goal at the 2018 World Cup, one goal at Euro 2020, and four in qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

Manchester United fans will be hoping goals against Albania and San Marino will act as a catalyst to regain his best form at club level.

The 28-year-old has been in abysmal form for United this campaign and was seemingly rushed back from an injury that has done him no favours.

He has received criticism from all angles including from former United captain Roy Keane, who had this to say after Maguire cupped his ears in celebration:

“He puts his hand to his ear. He’s like shutting the critics up but I think that’s embarrassing.

“He’s been a disgrace the past few months for Manchester United. He thinks he scores there; he’s going to shut his critics up. Embarrassing.”

United fans will also be questioning why Maguire never seems to be able to score quite so frequently for them as he does for his national side.

However, all in all, despite the criticism bordering on the abuse he has to deal with on a regular basis, he should be proud of setting the record and hopefully it will restore his confidence going forward.